How Atlanta plans to keep people safe during the World Cup

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city is ready for the World Cup after final security preparations.

Channel 2 Action News has previously reported on police drones and mounted patrols, but Dickens gave an update on World Cup security today.

He showed off the joint operations center that will be foundational in city safety as the World Cup comes to town.

In recent weeks, Atlanta has seen random violence. From stabbings on the MARTA and the Beltline to a shooting on in Piedmont Park, people are remembering the last time the world came to Atlanta.

During the 1996 Olympic Games, a bomb in Centennial Park killed two people and injured over 100 more.

“I think the Olympics is a good reference point,” said Andy Rogers, whose law firm represented the widower from the bombing. “The world was invited to our doorstep, and a horrible, horrible thing happened.”

Rogers says it is up to the hosts to put in time, effort and money to keep people safe.

The city said it is doing that. Atlanta Police department said it has had meetings and trained through scenarios, supplementing its rank with officers as far as Nashville.

There have also been 11 joint operations centers across the state monitoring cameras and conditions, ready to deploy resources at a moments notice.

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