Cobb County police deploying drones for more security ahead of World Cup

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department is now preparing to install equipment that can detect hostile drones flying in the sky. It’s part of the plan to enhance security ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup games coming to Atlanta.

“People are using drones, and they’re arming drones,” said Chief Dan Ferrell. “Then, they use these drones to fly into populated areas or parts of your infrastructure.”

The matches are being played in Atlanta, but the teams will use fields in Marietta and Kennesaw to practice. Plus, large-scale fan engagement activities will play out across Cobb County.

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So, the chief’s team applied for a U.S. Department of Homeland Security grant to obtain equipment to strengthen security.

“The system itself is set up with antennas across the county. Those antennas will detect drones that are in the air. Then, we can identify those drones, identify where the drone is being flown from,” said Ferrell.

If the drone presents a danger to the public, Ferrell said police will have the equipment needed to take control of it, land it and mitigate the threat.

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The grant money will also be used to buy drones that can fly to locations where 911 operators are dispatching police. That can provide an aerial view of the emergency to officers responding.

On Tuesday, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a motion to accept more than $10.6 million in federal grant money to obtain the equipment.

The grant covers software, maintenance, licensing and warranties of the equipment for a period of five years.

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