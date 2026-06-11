Thousands gather at FIFA Fan fest

ATLANTA, Ga. — A crowd of around 15,000 fans joined the festivities and watched the opening match of the World Cup at Centennial Olympic Park Thursday.

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The match between Mexico and South Africa was shown on a 47-foot jumbotron with viewers packed shoulder to shoulder.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Gov. Brain Kemp joined several young, skilled soccer players for a ceremonial first kick.

“This is an exciting moment in the history of our city and great state,” the mayor said. “Welcome to FIFA fan fest in the ATL everybody!”

Channel 2’s Berndt Peteresen is live at FIFA fan fest.

Fans were roaring in support for their favorite teams and fanning using fans to cool off from the summer heat.

The opening match ended with Mexico defeating South Africa 2-0.

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