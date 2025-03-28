Georgia IVF bill heads to governor’s desk for signature

ATLANTA — After its return to the Georgia House of Representatives for final approval, a bill to protect in vitro fertilization in Georgia is on its way to Gov. Brian Kemp to sign.

The bill passed the Georgia Senate on Thursday, sending it back to the House.

The IVF bill, supported by Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, was supported overwhelmingly in the other chamber.

Lorie Franklin, wife of Statesboro State Sen. Lehman Franklin, said their family is overjoyed.

The Franklins used IVF to conceive, telling Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that it gave them a personal stake in protecting IVF. That’s why Sen. Franklin sponsored the legislation.

“Definitely, the process will be there for them. There won’t be that fear of them not having the IVF process. That was our goal for this bill, so we’re super happy about it,” the senator said after the bill passed in the Senate.

The bill was also a showing of bipartisanship in the chamber, with all of the state’s Democratic senators backing the protections and supporting their entry in the state code.

Now passed in both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly, the bill heads to the governor for approval or veto.

