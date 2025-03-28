Henry County elementary teacher fired after simple battery arrest

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Stockbridge Elementary School teacher is out of a job after she was arrested.

Henry County police have charged Linda Sturdivant with seven counts of simple battery. In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, Henry County School District confirmed that Sturdivant has been fired.

“Upon learning of allegations of inappropriate behavior, investigations were initiated by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, Henry County Police Department, Henry County Schools, and Stockbridge Elementary School. The teacher is no longer employed by Henry County Schools. The safety and security of our students and staff is our utmost priority,” the district said.

Channel 2 Action News has requested the warrants for Sturdivant’s arrest.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group