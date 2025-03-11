Georgia House passes $37B budget, now heads to Senate

The Georgia House passed its $37.7 billion budget Tuesday, the only thing constitutionally required of the General Assembly.

The bill now heads to the Senate. House Speaker Jon Burns told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that he is confident it will pass.

Burns talked about what he thinks are some the highlights of that budget: $23 million for literacy initiatives, $25 million for school safety measures, and $20 million for student mental health services.

In addition, there is $14.7 billion to fully fund Quality Basic Education.

“They have done an outstanding job of looking into the needs of Georgians and issues that we need to address,” Burns said of his budget team. “I’m telling you what, they addressed most all of them.”

