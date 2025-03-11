Man found guilty of killing siblings in cold-case trial

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The jury has convicted a man of killing a brother and sister 35 years ago.

Kenneth Perry was found guilty Tuesday on murder and all other charges in the deaths of John Sumpter and Pamela Sumpter.

Prosecutors argued he raped Pamela Sumpter and then stabbed them both at the brother’s Stone Mountain apartment in 1990.

The prosecutor and defense made their closing arguments Tuesday in the DeKalb County courtroom before handing the trial over to the jurors.

Perry testified in his own defense Monday, saying he was drugged and sexually assaulted at the apartment while there with the Sumpter siblings and a third man.

Perry said the other man had a knife and cut him with it when he tried to leave. He said he finally escaped the apartment and drove off in terror.

“All three of these people were alive when I left the apartment that night,” Perry said in court.

He said he never returned to the apartment or called the police about what happened.

Prosecutors previously presented evidence they said links Perry to Pamela Sumpter’s rape.





