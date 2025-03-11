Severe weather threat increasing for late Saturday, Sunday morning across north Georgia

ATLANTA — While the weather will be quiet and warmer the next few days, Severe Weather Team 2 is monitoring the risk for strong and severe thunderstorms this weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the risk for severe weather is increasing for north Georgia late Saturday into Sunday morning.

The storm risks include thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes.

“We’re already highlighted in a level 3 of 5 severe weather risk which is very elevated this far out,” Monahan said Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be updating the forecast and timing as the week goes on.

Here’s what to know for the week:

Warm and sunny the next couple of days with highs in the low to mid 70s

Tracking a chance for scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm on Thursday

Strong storm system will move across the country later this week and into the weekend

Risk of strong and severe thunderstorms in north Georgia Saturday into early Sunday

Risk includes large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes

