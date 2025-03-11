Suspect in 77-year-old woman’s murder hasn’t had his mental health evaluation yet

ATLANTA — Loved ones of a slain 77-year-old Buckhead woman faced the man accused of killing her in court Tuesday. The victim’s family expressed their frustrations in their fight for justice.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was inside the courtroom for a hearing for Antonio Brown. The suspect is accused of stabbing Ellen Bowles to death inside her gated townhome community off West Paces Ferry Road in Dec. 2022.

More than two years later, the case against Brown is stalled.

It was revealed in the hearing that Brown is still waiting to undergo a mental health evaluation to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Brown’s attorney said he is frustrated with the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities. He claimed in court that he has reached out to the state agency multiple times to find out if anyone has performed the evaluation on his client.

He said he hasn’t heard back. A lawyer representing the Bowles family told Seiden that this is not an isolated incident.

