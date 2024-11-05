Georgia Election: People going to great lengths to make sure their vote counts on Tuesday

ATLANTA — Some voters are going to great lengths to make sure they can participate in this election -- including booking flights.

The 2024 election with all be Lydia Hill’s first election.

She’s 19 years old and legally a resident of Georgia.

Even though she is working for a ministry in Tulsa, Oklahoma, she started early to make sure she wasn’t going to miss her shot.

“It’s a very big deal,” Hill told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.

But the absentee ballot she requested, never showed up.

“I was calling up the office multiple times saying, ‘Please, I need to speak to somebody, I’m out of town.’ And I kept on getting directed to a voicemail,” Hill said.

And that’s when she knew she had to take action.

“When I found out this opportunity might be taken away from me, I thought, ‘I can’t. I have to get there in person’” Hill said. “Thursday night I was looking at flights -- $500, $700. I was like, ‘I can’t do that.’ Luckily, we have a friend who works at the airport and got me a buddy pass.”

After landing at 6 a.m. Friday, she took a picture with her mother after she cast her ballot at an early voting location.

“I felt like very, very proud. It meant a lot to me to be able to voice my opinion. I can now know either way it goes, I can share my opinions and my voice matters,” Hill said.

