Georgia man arrested for making bomb threat to poll workers ahead of election day

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia poll worker was arrested for mailing a letter that threatened poll workers.

According to the criminal complaint, Nicholas Wimbish, 25, of Milledgeville was serving as a poll worker at the Jones County Elections Office on Oct. 16, when he allegedly had an argument with a voter.

The next day, he mailed a letter addressed to the Jones County Elections Superintendent and signed it as a “Jones County Voter.”

The letter was made to appear as if it came from the voter and stated that Wimbish had “give[n] me hell” and that Wimbish was “conspiring votes” and “distracting voters from concentrating.”

The letter threatened that Wimbish and others “should look over their shoulder,” that “I know where they go,” that “I know where they all live because I found home voting addresses for all them,” and that the “young men will get beatdown if they fight me” and “will get the treason punishment by firing squad if they fight back.” Further, the letter threatened to “rage rape” the “ladies” and warned them to “watch every move they make and look over their shoulder.”

The letter ended with a handwritten note, “PS boom toy in early vote place, cigar burning, be safe.”

Wimbish is charged with mailing a bomb threat, conveying false information about a bomb threat, mailing a threatening letter, and making false statements to the FBI.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

