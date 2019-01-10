0 GDOT says they're ready for Super Bowl traffic

ATLANTA - Super Bowl LIII is just over three weeks away, but visitors will arrive in the Atlanta area as early as 10 days before the big game.

Georgia transportation officials told Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston that they are ready to keep traffic moving, even if the weather decides to throw a wrench in their plans.

In 2000, the last time Atlanta hosted the Super Bowl, the area saw an ice storm.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says even if ice comes our way, they’ve got it taken care of.

"We have just grown since Snowmaggedon. We've grown leaps and bounds since the last time Atlanta has had a Super Bowl,” GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dales said.

GDOT officials said they've learned how to treat snow-covered or icy roads since the horrible winter storm of 2014.

"We've added brine. We didn't have brine the last time Atlanta had a Super Bowl and winter weather scenario,” Dale said.

She told Huddleston that the state has purchased salt trucks, plows and other winter weather equipment.

Dale said they also have a plan just to handle the influx of visitors.

At GDOT’s traffic management center, they will monitor and control traffic lights to move vehicles and pedestrians.

“We can manually change the signal time, change at that walk pattern. To the best of our ability, we can address the pedestrian and motorist traffic," Dale said.

Atlanta’s not the only place where big events are planned for the Super Bowl.

There are big events at The Battery in Cobb County, as well as the Atlanta Falcons' practice facilities in Hall County.

With all the events in the area and an influx of visitors for the big game, that means there will be more traffic along the Downtown Connector in midtown and downtown.

"You need to really make use of those apps like Waze or the Georgia511 app, because there will be pop-up events," Dale said.

You can also download the Triple Team Traffic app to get LIVE traffic alerts right to your phone.

"Make some proactive planning now to keep yourself out of traffic, or if you want to be a part of it, know when the events are and the best way to get there," Dale said.

Dale suggested people who live or work in midtown or downtown consider telecommuting or taking public transpiration.

She also reminded Huddleston that the Monday after the Super Bowl will be also be congested with everyone leaving after the game.

