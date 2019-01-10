Officer resigns over video showing him punching man in face during takedown

CAROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the officer seen on video punching a man in the face during a violent takedown has resigned.
Channel 2's Aaron Diamant first reported this story Wednesday when he spoke to the Carrollton police chief about the video.
The chief said an investigation was immediately opened following the incident that happened Monday in a Zaxby’s parking lot.
The video first shows Cpl. C.J. Meeks threaten to arrest Amor Ellison if he doesn’t give him his address.
In the video, the officer can be heard saying, “Hey, shut up. Let me tell you something real quick. I’m going to ask you again, and if you don’t answer I’m going to lock you up. What’s your address?”
Seconds later, Meeks slams his pad to the ground and rushes Ellison. As Meeks and another officer take Ellison down, Meeks punches Ellison in the face.
Diamant has learned Meeks resigned before the investigation was completed.
