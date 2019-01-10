College student killed while visiting metro Atlanta home during Christmas break

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A murder suspect was in court Thursday morning to face a judge in the killing of a college student home during Christmas break.
Iseir George, 18, was home from Albany State for the holiday break on Dec. 21 when he was killed outside his family's Clayton County home.
A fugitive squad later tracked down and arrested the suspect, Dakarai Tolbert, at a Chuck E. Cheese with his kids.
We're learning how authorities say a phone call is connecting the suspect and the victim, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
