0 GBI investigating officer-involved shooting at rail yard

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in northwest Atlanta.

One person was shot and killed at the Norfolk Southern rail yard on Marietta Rd. Monday morning.

Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story.

According to Channel 2's Nicole Carr, who is on the scene, the situation involved the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Atlanta police officers are also on the scene.

Just arrived to officer-involved shooting scene in Atlanta’s Norfolk Southern Rail hard. As you can see this also involves the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office , but the @GBI_GA investigation request came from @Atlanta_Police . @wsbtv #breaking pic.twitter.com/zsZ8DiAmnl — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) August 6, 2018

A witness told Carr he saw a chase before the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

A heavy police presence could be seen from NewsChopper 2 as it flew over the scene during Channel 2 Action News at Noon. A portion of the parking lot near the rail yard was closed off with crime scene tape.

Shooting investigation at Norfolk-Southern yard on Marietta Rd in NW Atlanta. They have The road closed b/t Carroll and West Marietta St. use Marietta Blvd as alternate. Updates on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/B4JyaAxc4G — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) August 6, 2018

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on its way to the scene.

The #GBI has been requested by the Atlanta Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. We are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/pUvVOmqTSO — Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) August 6, 2018

Norfolk Southern said in a statement that the incident involved a contractor, not an employee.

"I can confirm that there was an incident at Norfolk Southern’s rail yard in Atlanta this morning. It involved a contractor who worked for Norfolk Southern, not an employee," Director of Public Relations Susan Terpay said.

NEW: “They just told me he was killed in an altercation with police..He wasn’t just a co-worker, he was a friend.” Colleague says his rail yard co-worker was killed in this officer-involved shooting.Again-involves DeKalb Sheriff’s Office, but APD called @GBI_GA for assist @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/smlqfKADD5 — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) August 6, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.