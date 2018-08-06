  • GBI investigating officer-involved shooting at rail yard

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in northwest Atlanta.

    One person was shot and killed at the Norfolk Southern rail yard on Marietta Rd. Monday morning.

    According to Channel 2's Nicole Carr, who is on the scene, the situation involved the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Atlanta police officers are also on the scene.

    A witness told Carr he saw a chase before the shooting.

    A heavy police presence could be seen from NewsChopper 2 as it flew over the scene during Channel 2 Action News at Noon. A portion of the parking lot near the rail yard was closed off with crime scene tape.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on its way to the scene.

    Norfolk Southern said in a statement that the incident involved a contractor, not an employee.

    "I can confirm that there was an incident at Norfolk Southern’s rail yard in Atlanta this morning. It involved a contractor who worked for Norfolk Southern, not an employee," Director of Public Relations Susan Terpay said.

