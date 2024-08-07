GA Sec. of State announces partnership with Enhanced Voting’s Ballot Scout for real-time tracking

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a new partnership with Enhanced Voting to use real-time tracking of absentee ballots for the 2024 election.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the partnership means that the Ballot Scout tool will be available to voters, allowing them to track the status of their absentee by mail ballots in a bid to boost transparency and confidence in the voting process for Georgians.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Those who sign up for the program will be able to get notifications about their absentee ballots, from when county officials say the ballots are issued and when they’re received by the officer after voters fill them out.

TRENDING STORIES:

Notifications to track your ballot can be delivered by text message, email or voice call, helping voters know how their votes are going each step of the way.

Ballot Scout represents a major advancement in how we manage and track ballots,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “With this tool, voters in Georgia can stay informed and confident about their voting experience, knowing where their ballot is throughout the entire process.”

Georiga voters who were already enrolled in a similar tracking program will automatically transition to Ballot Scout, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Voters will be able to enroll in the program in the next few days, officials said.

Those interested can opt into the program online here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Analysts, politicians weigh in on what Dem. VP pick means for presidential race

©2024 Cox Media Group