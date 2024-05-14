GA First Lady to speak at 28th Rosalynn Carter Mental Health Forum, discuss suicide prevention

ATLANTA — Tuesday marks the 28th annual Rosalynn Carter Georgia Mental Health Forum at the Carter Center. It’s the first time the event will be held since the former first lady died last year.

Rosalynn Carter was known for, among her many priorities and service to others, advocating for mental health.

In similar tradition, Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp will be a speaker at the forum Tuesday, focusing on addressing suicide prevention and mental health services for Georgia veterans and youth, as well as the rollout of the 988 Crisis Line.

Mental health services and assistance has been a priority for the state’s first lady as well, during her time at the capitol.

The Mental Health Forum will focus on emphasizing inclusivity, equity and resilience in mental health advocacy, with a priority on confronting systemic barriers to mental health care and how to work toward a more effective mental health system for all Georgians.

“This year, our Georgia Mental Health Forum is especially meaningful – not only due to last year’s passing of our inspirational founder, former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter, but also because we are collectively increasing our resolve to take concrete action to bring mental health care access to all Georgians,” Carter Center Mental Health Program Director Dr. Eve Byrd said in a statement.

“We’re working to eliminate barriers to mental health care access, move forward crisis response, and help hold key stakeholders accountable to implement Georgia mental health parity laws. Children and families have an urgent need for prevention, intervention, and targeted treatment and services,” she added.

Kemp will speak during a panel with the Department of Behavior Health and Disabilities Commissioner, Kevin Tanner. The two are expected to discuss suicide among young Americans and veterans.

According to the Carter Center, suicide is the third leading cause of death for those 15 to 24-years-old in Georgia and 45% of Georgian children had trouble accessing necessary mental health care or behavioral treatment and counseling.

The free event, for both in-person and virtual online, will start at 9:30 a.m.

Registration can be completed online here.

