Marty Kemp continues work to give a voice to the voiceless 6 years into being GA’s First Lady

ATLANTA — Human trafficking, bullying, and mental health awareness are all issues First Lady Marty Kemp has helped her husband Gov. Brian Kemp tackle during his six years in office.

In an exclusive interview, the first lady sat down with Channel 2′s Karyn Greer to discuss why she has become a voice for the voiceless and how her family has influenced all of her decisions.

“I’m just a small business owner with my husband, who happens to be the governor of this great state,” Kemp said.

Kemp can be seen right next to her partner of nearly 30 years during the legislative sessions at the State Capitol, crisscrossing the state when disaster hits and leading the way when it comes to issues involving children and vulnerable adults.

“It’s horrific. These children, our children are getting their lives stolen from them, and that is not acceptable for our great state. I don’t want the state of Georgia to have that black eye on them,” Kemp told Greer.

The first lady made a public service announcement with the help of media mogul Tyler Perry to bring awareness to how often and easily people are being trafficked in Georgia.

RELATED STORIES:

She has championed eight pieces of legislation cracking down on traffickers and helping the victims.

She adds there is one more thing sitting on the governor’s desk awaiting his signature.

“You know, explicit massage parlors where we’re having the state calling to inspect them but giving them a 24-hour notice. We don’t do that to our hair salons or anybody else that we inspect in the state. So now they have to, have post a license with their picture on it so it’s actually them in there,” Kemp said.

And “It’s OK to not be OK” is her new slogan in a public service announcement urging Georgians to speak up and get help.

She told Greer that she worries about her daughters who have been bullied and have to read nasty comments on social media.

“This job is tough, and people attack them on social media. They say some really nasty things about my daughters. It’s been hard for me not to say something about that. But, you know, I just talk about, talk to them and say, ‘You know who you are. You know what you stand for. You know who your dad is,’ and it’s water off a duck’s back,” Kemp said.

RELATED NEWS:

Gov. and First Lady Kemp host human trafficking roundtable

©2024 Cox Media Group