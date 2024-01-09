State opens facility aimed at helping victims of human trafficking transition back to normal life

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The state of Georgia is opening a new facility to help survivors of human trafficking.

It’s called Grace’s Place, named for the Grace Commission which was spearheaded by Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp.

It will be a home for victims of human trafficking located in Gwinnett County.

According to Kemp, it is a place to help those victims transition to a more normal life.

“There will be 24 vulnerable individuals who will receive wrap-around services at their time of need. They’ll have access to not only medical care but physical, mental and educational resources, all in a safe and secure location,” Georgia Department of Human Services director Candice Broce said.

Kemp formed her Grace Commission more than five years ago after learning about a severe case of human trafficking, where many of the victims were barely teenagers.

TRENDING STORIES:

The first lady led the way under the Gold Dome to pass eight different pieces of legislation to help combat human trafficking, but Grace’s Place is the first specifically designed to help the victims get off the street and stay off.

“We will service -- we will have young ladies, young men, LGBTQ-- we’ll be able to service all of them and give them the resources they need,” Kemp said.

Her husband, Gov. Brian Kemp, was on hand for Tuesday’s tour.

She said the victims will also get access to everything from school to kitchens to help them prepare for a life after the trauma and to hopefully keep them away from their previous lives.

“It lets them transition slowly, you know. You don’t just put 30 days into them and then turn them back out because 9 times out of 10, they’ll go back to that life,” Kemp said.

This is the first such facility in Georgia.

The First Lady hopes to have others in all four corners of the state.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Storm knocks down large tree, blocks Sandy Springs street

©2024 Cox Media Group