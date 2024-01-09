Metro Atlanta pediatric dentist found with child pornography videos at his home, FBI says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a metro Atlanta pediatric dentist after a search warrant found child pornography videos at his home.

Dr. Paul Bogeun Kim faces federal possession of child pornography charges.

According to the complaint filed in federal court last month, Kim was connected to an IP address that had purchased child porn from a known child sexual exploitation ring. Investigators say Kim paid approximately $250 in cryptocurrency to the sexual exploitation ring.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden is getting more information on the arrest, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When agents searched Kim, they found his phone and laptop. His phone was determined to be the device used to complete the purchase.

He admitted to creating an account to purchase a video of a girl he believed was 17 or 18 years old.

At his home, agents found more devices, one of which included a file called “Minor Victim” which was a nearly 20-minute video of a young girl being forced to perform sexual acts by someone else over Snapchat. In the video, she identified herself as being 14, about to turn 15.

TRENDING STORIES:

FBI agents were able to interview a victim of the sexual exploitation ring and determined what she was forced to do matched the video on Kim’s hard drive.

Last week, a federal charge gave Kim a $100,000 bond and put him on monitored house arrest with no access to the internet or children.

He works out of practices in Austell, Dunwoody and Forsyth County. The FBI has notified the licensing board.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Closing arguments held today in trial of woman accused of killing her 6-year-old son

©2023 Cox Media Group