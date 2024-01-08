Man gunned down inside tax prep office remembered as ‘one of the good ones’

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A metro state Representative addressed her colleagues at the Capitol Monday and told them gun violence had taken a member of her family.

Rep. Sandra Scott said her cousin Brandon Harris, 43, was killed in the shooting and carjacking spree in Forest Park Friday.

“It is a sad day in the Givens family,” Scott said to those assembled in the room. “And may we have a moment of silence.”

Scott told her colleagues that Harris was killed at the ATC Income Tax business on West Street.

Scott said he was killed on a special day for his 11-year-old son.

“It was his son’s birthday. On the day he thought his daddy was coming home to celebrate,” Scott said.

Instead, Harris was lying in a morgue.

Police say Victor Baymon, 33, shot and killed Harris after tracking his ex-girlfriend to the business.

“He was sitting behind a desk doing taxes for a woman and her estranged boyfriend came in shooting,” Scott said.

“So when I found out how it happened, I was just devastated man,” Torrey Tomlinson told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Tomlinson said Harris would donate two bounce houses and bring his ice cream truck to his Old Nat Day Stop the Violence Community Festival every year.

He said he would never expect for him to be around any gun violence because he was so focused on being a role model for his kids and improving his community.

“Like, why they always taking the good ones? Cause he was definitely one of the good ones,” Tomlinson said.

Baymon faces a long list of charges including Murder.

Police aren’t releasing the names of the other victims just yet.

Scott told her colleagues they all needed to work on stopping the violence. She said because this could happen to any one of them.

