Video shows moments after Forest Park triple shooting suspect crashed after chase

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News got an exclusive look at what police did to catch a man accused of shooting three people, killing one, during a spree in Forest Park last week.

Victor Baymon is accused of shooting two people inside a tax preparation business and then a construction worker at a home a few miles away on Friday.

A father of four died and two others were injured. Their identities and conditions have not been released.

Powder Springs police caught Baymon 24 miles away in Cobb County hours later.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell talked exclusively to police, who chased Baymon in a stolen vehicle and were able to stop him.

Baymon was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash. It’s unclear if he’s been taken to jail.

