Expert shares recommendations on how workers can adapt to artificial intelligence in job market

ATLANTA — Right now, artificial intelligence is already changing the way some Americans work.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer spoke to a career expert, who shared some recommendations about how to adapt for new jobs as AI becomes more common.

People are already seeing AI more often in daily life, and in tools we use every day.

Smartphones and other smart tech devices have them, like using Siri on your iPhone or Alexa with Amazon home products.

Ready or not, generated AI is part of more jobs and job searches than before.

As artificial intelligence becomes another digital tool, a new study shows where it’s happening.

Data from LinkedIn and Microsoft shows three out of four people use some type of AI while at work, and about half of them started less than six months ago.

“Twenty-five of the most common job postings on Indeed have now got some form of AI interaction,” Matt Burney, from Indeed, told Channel 2 Action News.

Burney said that to stay ahead of the curve, workers should start learning basic AI skills for their industry, and on their own, check out how to write prompts from AI systems like ChatGPT, Gemini and Transformer.

He said to think in terms of phrases or questions instead of just searching individual words.

“Basic things like ‘how do I write a better cover letter? How do I write a better CV? How do I understand what employers want?’” Burney explained. “If you’re a coder, start writing prompts for code. If you’re a recruiter, start writing prompts that will actually help you write job ads or job descriptions internally. Even writing prompts to go and look at large data sets is a really, really great skill.”

But Burney and other AI experts warn, the tools are not for copy and paste. For now, think of AIs as a starting point for your words.

