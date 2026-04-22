Man wanted for deadly hit-and-run killed by police; mother says she was on phone when it happened

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother wants to know why police shot and killed her son.

Damian Strozier was wanted for killing a 67-year-old woman on an electric scooter in a hit-and-run March 20 in Fulton County. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at them and took off.

His mother told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell she was on the phone with her son when he was shot.

She said what she heard and recorded while she was on the phone with her son for over an hour doesn’t match up with what police are saying.

The manhunt lasted for hours out here as police put out a BOLO for a man that they said was considered armed, dangerous and unapproachable.

Neighbors said they saw and heard gunfire after an hours long manhunt ended with a murder suspect dead.

“He was unarmed. We were all on the phone just trying to get him to safety, so he could turn himself in,” said his brother, Niko Strozier.

The GBI says Cobb Police SWAT found Strozier hiding in the woods behind the Belmont Place Apartments on Tuesday night.

“He hollered out, ‘Oh, they shot me. He said, ‘Oh, momma they shot me, they shot me!’” his mother said.

The GBI says when Cobb Police officers attempted to arrest Strozier Tuesday afternoon, he pulled out a gun and an officer shot at him before he took off.

The massive manhunt ended later that night, but it left Strozier’s mother with countless questions.

She told me she didn’t hear police give her son any commands before she heard them shoot him multiple times.

Wednesday morning, GBI agents were continuing their investigation where it all happened.

Strozier’s mother wants to know if police ever found the gun they said he had, because she doesn’t believe he was armed.

There are a lot of questions the GBI says it can’t answer, because this is an extremely fresh investigation.

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