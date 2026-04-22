14-year-old killed playing basketball at home; another teen charged a year later

LAGRANGE, Ga. — One year after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed while playing outside his home, police have arrested another teen.

Demarrion Carter was playing basketball at his LaGrange home on April 11, 2025 when someone shot him. he was rushed to the hospital and later died.

Police say that since then, they have gathered evidence that points to Jeremiah Elijah Ford, now 16, as the suspected shooter.

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Ford was arrested on Wednesday and is being held in a Regional Youth Detention Center.

Carter’s first-grade teacher, Jeanette Wilson, set up a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of his mother after his death.

“To know Demarrion was to love him. He was truly one of a kind,” she wrote.

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The fundraiser helped Carter’s family with his funeral expenses, but also moving expenses.

“The family understandably does not want to stay in the house again,” Wilson wrote. “Please be in prayer for his mom, sisters, and the rest of his family.”

Police say Ford is being charged as an adult.

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