14-year-old killed in shooting was playing basketball outside his home, family says

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — LaGrange police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a 14-year-old.

Demarrion Carter died on Friday outside his home on Monroe Street. Officers said someone pulled up to his home and shot him.

Family members rushed Carter to the hospital, where he later died. The family says he was playing basketball at the time he was shot.

Carter’s first-grade teacher, Jeanette Wilson, set up a GoFundMe account on behalf of his mother.

“To know Demarrion was to love him. He was truly one of a kind,” she wrote.

The fundraiser will help Carter’s family with his funeral expenses, but also moving expenses.

“The family understandably does not want to stay in the house again,” Wilson wrote. “Please be in prayer for his mom, sisters, and the rest of his family.”

Police told Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday that investigators are working on a few leads.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call Detective Brown at 706-883-2620 or reach out to Troup County CrimeStoppers.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting LAGRANGE to 847411 or using the Tip411 mobile app.

