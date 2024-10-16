Fulton DA Fani Willis asks judge to reinstate charges dropped against Trump, others

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is trying to get some of the charges dropped against former President Donald Trump and others indicted in the Georgia election interference case reinstated.

In March, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dropped six of the charges in the indictment against Trump and others saying the charges were too vague.

In her filing Tuesday, Willis said, “The indictment included an abundance of context and factual allegations about the solicitations at issue, including when the requests were made, to whom the requests were made, and the manner in which the requests were made.”

The charges revolved around the infamous phone call by Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as well as the appearance by Rudy Giuliani and others before a state Senate committee where they said there was widespread fraud across Georgia in the 2020 election.

The Georgia election interference case has been on hold since June after the Court of Appeals agreed to consider whether Willis and her office should be removed from the case after it was revealed that she had a romantic relationship with the special prosecutor on the case, Nathan Wade.

“When read as a whole, the indictment provided an extremely clear picture of the acts committed by Cross-Appellees,” the filing said.

It asks the appeals court to reverse McAfee’s order and reinstate the charges-- which would add three more counts against Trump.

Willis has also asked to schedule oral arguments over her motion. We are waiting to see if the judge grants that request.

