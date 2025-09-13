Atlanta

Former WWE wrestler Ted DiBiase clears the air about fall involving a child at Atlanta airport

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Ted DiBiase Former WWE wrestler Ted DiBiase suffered a fall at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, resulting in a black eye and bruised ribs. (PHOTOS: Getty Images / Ted DiBiase X account)
Former WWE wrestler Ted DiBiase suffered a fall at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, resulting in a black eye and bruised ribs.

DiBiase took to social media to clarify the incident, addressing disinformation and assuring fans that he and others involved are fine.

“I just wanted to tell all of my fans out there, that there’s some disinformation going around,” DiBiase said in a video posted to X.

DiBiase explained that the fall occurred after he tripped over a child at the airport, but emphasized that nobody was seriously hurt. He initially shared the news during his podcast earlier in the week, noting that despite the fall, he felt fine afterward.

DiBiase reassured his fans, stating, “I just wanted to assure all of you people that I’m alive and well.”

