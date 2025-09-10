Couple banned from GA state park after having sex in woods, fighting, police say

WINDER, Ga. — The Winder Police Department arrested a couple for public indecency after they said the two, while having sex at Fort Yargo State Park, got into a fight.

According to police reports, Frederick Libbey, 37, and Julia Krieger, 30, made plans together to go to the woods and “get blackout drunk” that day.

The two got into a fight when Krieger reportedly said the name of her ex-husband while they were intimate, she told police.

The couple then argued and Krieger went back to the vehicle with her dog, while Libbey followed.

Their activity drew someone’s attention, and she ran off to her car.

Police said they had been called to the park when a man reported the situation to law enforcement, saying that Libbey was “yelling and screaming” at Krieger. The caller said the woman was thrown against a car and to the ground.

The caller also told police Libbey had a gun.

When police found Libbey on a hiking path, they said he was wearing a towel and while trying to keep holding it up, “eventually failed,” showing he was wearing nothing underneath.

Officers handcuffed Libbey and took him to a patrol car.

A search of Krieger’s vehicle led to the discovery of a firearm, according to police, and the weapon was placed into evidence.

Both were taken to the Barrow County Detention Center for intake and processing.

Neither Krieger or Libbey chose to press charges against each other.

Police reports show both were charged with public indecency, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

Libbey was also charged with public drunkenness because he admitted to having been drinking since roughly 1 p.m. when officers spoke to him.

Both Krieger and Libbey bonded out and were released Sept. 2.

Police reports indicate the couple was banned from returning to the state park.

