Former Lyft driver accused of scamming disabled woman out of thousands, arrested

ATLANTA - A blind woman who had a leg amputated says a ride-share driver stole thousands of dollars from her.
We first talked to Cassie Mitchell in June, soon after the incident happened. Now, police say they've made an arrest in the case.
Mitchell told Channel 2's Michael Seiden that she hopes she gets some of her money back.
"Just because I'm blind don't mean I don't know what's going on. But I didn't have no earthly idea he was taking money out my account," Mitchell said.
