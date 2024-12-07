FIFA announces which teams are coming to Atlanta for the 2025 Club World Cup

ATLANTA — While Atlanta is getting ready to host the SEC Championship on Saturday and looking ahead to the College Football National Championship in January, we’re already looking ahead to the next major sporting event Atlanta gets to play host to: the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

On Saturday, FIFA unveiled the official match schedule for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in June and July, including six matches at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta will host three group stage matches, two matches in the Round of 16 and one quarterfinal match.

The group stage matches include:

June 16 - Chelsea vs. Club Leon

June 19 - Inter Miami vs. FC Porto

June 22 - Manchester City vs. Al Ain FC

The two Round of 16 matches will be held on June 29 and July 1. The quarterfinal match will be played on July 5.

This marks the first time that the FIFA Club World Cup will be held in the U.S. Atlanta is one of 11 host cities alongside Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle, Washington, D.C. and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will also host matches in Atlanta.

FIFA previously announced that Atlanta will host eight matches, including five group stage matches, a Round of 32 game, Round of 16 game and one of the semifinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

