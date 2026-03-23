Father charged with murder after 4-year-old girl stabbed to death

ATLANTA — A week after a little girl was stabbed to death in Atlanta, a man identified as her father is in jail.

Rashad Dixon, 34, was booked into the Fulton County Jail over the weekend on several charges, including murder, child cruelty and false imprisonment.

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He’s charged with the death of Zuri Dixon, 4. She was killed earlier this month in what police described as a domestic violence incident.

Police reported shortly after her death that Rashad Dixon had been taken into custody, but jail records show he was booked on Saturday. It’s unclear where he was being held in the meantime.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco spoke to the child’s family members last week, who said Zuri was taken too soon.

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“She was bright. She was bubbly. She loved hugs. She loved cuddles,” her mother, Jazzuri Rouse, said.

“Even though she was four, she touched a lot of us. She touched a whole community,” her aunt, Tiffany Harris, said.

You can donate to help the family offset funeral costs here.

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