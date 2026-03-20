Mom remembers 4-year-old stabbed to death as ‘bubbly’ little girl who ‘loves hugs’

A southwest Atlanta community honored the life of a little girl who died due to domestic violence.

Police accuse Rashad Dixon of stabbing his 4-year-old child, Zuri Dixon, to death Saturday night.

The little girl’s family and neighbors gathered for a vigil Thursday to honor Zuri’s memory.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“She was bright. She was bubbly. She loved hugs. She loved cuddles,” her mother, Jazzuri Rouse, told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

“Even though she was four, she touched a lot of us. She touched a whole community. There was a lot of people that came out,” said Zuri’s aunt, Tiffany Harris.

She said her sister now must turn her focus toward moving out of the apartment where the crime happened and start over with her son, Zuri’s baby brother.

TRENDING STORIES:

“She still has to be strong,” said Harris.

The mother thanked the crowd who showed up to support and those who have donated to help her move and replace items damaged in the home during the crime.

“Definitely. The love is felt,” said Rouse. “In a dark spot. In a very, very, very dark spot.”

You can donate to help the family offset funeral costs here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group