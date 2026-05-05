Family of teen killed in Piedmont Park want city leaders to take action

ATLANTA — Atlanta may soon have a plan to make events across the city safer a month after a deadly shooting in Piedmont Park.

The family of the teenage girl who was killed told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna that they want city leaders to take action.

Tianah Robinson was shot and killed after the annual 404 Day celebration. Since then, her family has had to grieve while pushing for change.

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“An innocent person in an innocent place being taken from us,” her cousin, Martell Ellis, said. “That can happen to any one of us.”

Council members now plan to create an emergency study of what happened and a committee to prevent it from happening again.

“If gaps exist, we want to make sure we fill them,” Councilwoman Andrea Boone said.

The city says that the 404 Day event hired the proper amount of security, but the shooting happened at an unsanctioned event on the other side of the park.

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Community advocate Nelson Trimble says that whatever the city does, it needs to go beyond legislation so another family doesn’t live the same nightmare.

“Any kind of legislation is good, but without the people, it’s just a piece of paper,” he explained. “If not, Ms. Robinson’s story won’t be the last story.”

The committee will have 180 days to make a report on improvements, but there is no word on what that will look like.

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