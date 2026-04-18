Family, community mourns teen killed at Piedmont Park: ‘I miss you more than words can explain’

ATLANTA — A sorrowful community joined the family of Tianah Robinson April 18 to say goodbye to a teen killed in a shooting at Piedmont Park earlier this month.

Among those joining the family at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Saturday morning was Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. who said the loss of Tianah has motivated him.

Dickens said youth safety “is the reason I get up every single morning. It’s the reason that I fight. ... in Tianah’s name, we will build that community she deserved."

Dickens said Tianah dreamed of becoming an ultrasound technician “because at 16, she had already determined she wanted to serve others.”

He noted that Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, also known 21 Savage, covered the expense for the service.

The mayor said he learned that she wore her “Princess” nickname “with grace.”

Tianah’s sister Samaya said the loss of Tianah still doesn’t feel real: “Part of me keeps thinking I’ll wake up on a Monday morning, calling your name over and over again to get ready for school.”

She also said, “I miss you more than words can explain. ... I wish I could take back and change so much ... every moment I didn’t show you how much I really loved you because I would’ve took that bullet and plenty more any day.”

Tianah’s aunt Shirley Clanton credited the teen’s parents for being excellent parents: “They did a marvelous job. ... Even though she is not here with you, you did what God told you.”

She also said that Tianah was loving and loved taking care of babies.

“Tianah’s spirit is in Heaven right now, and she probably got all the spirits of babies around her,” Clanton said.

Atlanta police are still looking for three persons of interest in the deadly shooting.

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