APD releases images of persons of interest from deadly Piedmont Park shooting

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public to help them identify persons of interest from the shooting death of Tianah Robinson at Piedmont Park.

Channel 2 Action News will bring the latest updates on the search for the Piedmont Park shooters, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4.

The shooting happened around 9:03 p.m. on April 4, Atlanta’s “404 Day.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

Officers responded to a gunfire incident inside the park, finding two teenage girls suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of those girls was Robinson, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other girl, age 15, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about who the people in the photos provided are to call the police’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

The Mayor’s Office and APD are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group