EPA confirms several properties in Vine City neighborhood test positive for lead

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that the Environmental Protection Agency is investigating possible lead contamination in a westside Atlanta neighborhood after several properties test positive for the substance.
The area includes 330 properties along English Avenue, between Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW, Chestnut Street NW, Cameron Alexander Boulevard NW and the old CSX rail line.
The agency is seeking to test other properties in the area, as well.
The EPA says there are precautions those who live in the area can take before and after their soil is tested.
