Man stuffs girlfriend’s body in suitcase, then buys lottery tickets before driving to Atlanta

THOMASTON, Ga. — A Georgia district attorney has called a man’s crime an ‘evil act’ after he was convicted of murdering his girlfriend.

Frederick Bernard Durham was convicted of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and concealing the Death of another for the killing of his girlfriend, Margaret Dubinion in Thomaston.

Durham was sentenced to life in prison without parole, followed by an additional five years.

The conviction stems from an incident on October 20, 2023, when Durham, Dubinion’s live-in boyfriend, confessed to assaulting her at her home.

“This was an evil act from a person who had no compassion for this family. It is imperative that the citizens of Upson County know that domestic violence is not acceptable and that domestic homicides will be prosecuted with the full strength of my office,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney David Studdard.

During the trial, Durham admitted to holding Dubinion down and beating her, resulting in fatal injuries, before concealing her body in a suitcase. Durham’s confession revealed that he attacked Dubinion after she allegedly called him vulgar names and refused to stop arguing.

The assault led to severe injuries, including bleeding on the brain, swollen eyes, broken ribs, and broken cervical bones.

Court evidence revealed that, after the attack, Durham wrapped Dubinion in a comforter and placed her in a suitcase, which he left in a closet before continuing his day.

Durham’s actions following the incident included going to work, purchasing lottery tickets, and traveling to Atlanta in Dubinion’s car, according to officials.

The uncertainty surrounding whether Dubinion was alive when placed in the suitcase remains unresolved, as Durham did not provide a definitive answer.

“This Defendant had a malignant and abandoned heart. He left Ms. Dubinion in a suitcase and refused to give this family an answer on whether she was alive or dead when he did so. I am grateful the family helped us bring Frederick Durham to Justice by their persistence in searching for Ms. Dubinion and by testifying against the Defendant,” said Senior ADA Holliday.

