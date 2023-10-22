Boyfriend stuffs woman’s body in suitcase in her closet, drove her car to Atlanta: Police

THOMASTON, Ga. — A man is facing murder charges after police said he allegedly killed his girlfriend.

The investigation began Saturday at 7:30 a.m. when Thomaston officers were called to W. County Road in regard to a missing person.

Police said Margret Dubignon, also known as “Mellow Yellow” was reported missing by family members. Loved ones told authorities they had not seen or spoken with Dubignon since Thursday, Oct. 19.

Officials said a welfare check was conducted with family members at Dubignon’s apartment, but she was not found.

Thomaston Police said they were filing the missing person’s report, it was said that Freddrick Durham, Dubignon’s boyfriend who lived with her, was also not at the apartment and Dubignon’s car was missing.

The department said while placing Dubignon on the Georgia Crime Information Center as a missing person and investigating the missing vehicle, officers were called back to the apartment around 9 a.m.

Thomaston official said family members found a body believed to be Dubignon inside a large suitcase in the closet of her apartment.

The Upson County coroner confirmed that the body in the suitcase was Dubignon.

Thomaston investigators believe that Durham took Dubignon’s vehicle and was now considered a homicide suspect.

Within two hours, the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol tracked the vehicle to an undisclosed location in Atlanta and took Durham into custody.

As a result of the investigation, Durham has been charged with felony murder, concealing a death, tampering with evidence, and theft by taking a motor vehicle. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending further investigation.

“This was a horrific crime and an extremely painful event, yet the family, in spite of their emotions, were incredibly composed, supportive and cooperative throughout today’s investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Thomaston Police Department wrote on Facebook.

