Emory University commencement moves indoors due to severe weather

ATLANTA — Emory University announced on Sunday that due to severe weather, it will be moving the graduation ceremonies set for Monday, May 12.

Monday’s university-wide commencement ceremony has been moved from the Quadrangle to the George W. Woodruff Physical Education Center (WoodPEC) and will be combined with the Emory College of Arts & Sciences diploma ceremony.

Those who have tickets for the Quadrangle will not be able to enter the WoodPEC due to limited seating and a smaller, indoor venue.

The university has made the following changes for those who plan on attending the ceremony:

The first ceremony is for Bachelor of Arts candidates at 8:00 AM and will encompass the university-wide ceremony elements, including the Commencement speaker

The second ceremony is for Bachelor of Science candidates at 10:30 AM

Emory College students will now be limited to three guest tickets per graduate. Students will receive emails with their assigned ceremony/arrival time and instructions for how to retrieve their new guest tickets.

Each ceremony will be live-streamed beginning at 8 a.m.

School officials said the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing diploma ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Emory Student Center as previously scheduled. Tickets for that event will remain the same.

The Goizueta Business School BBA diploma ceremony will now take place at the WoodPEC at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are not required for this ceremony.

The School of Medicine Medical Imaging Program Diploma Ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. in Cannon Chapel as previously scheduled.

Superstar singer and Grammy Award winner Usher is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at Emory University’s graduation ceremony and is also set to receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree at the graduation ceremony.

