Early voting for runoff elections ending today with multiple metro area races in play

ATLANTA — In the metro Atlanta area’s counties, there are seven election contests that went to a runoff vote with a special election. The deadline for early voters and absentee ballots closes Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The official runoff election date in Georgia this year is Dec. 3.

Two races for groups of Fulton County voters are on their last day of early voting but they’re not the only elections that have yet to finish.

On the ballot for voters in the cities of Atlanta and East Point are at large seats for both city councils.

In DeKalb County, there are three races getting ready to finish, for two county commission spots and a city council seat in Doraville.

Meanwhile, in Henry County, voters will decide on a commissioner’s seat and voters in Gwinnett County living in the new city of Mulberry are choosing a city council member.

Here’s a full list of who is running for which seats in the metro area runoffs

DeKalb County:

County Commission District 3: Andrew Bell vs. Nicole Massiah

County Commission District 7: Jacqueline Adams vs. LaDena Bolton

Doraville City Council: Taylor Ray vs. Andy Yeoman

Fulton County:

Atlanta City Council at-large Post 3: Eshé Collins vs. Nicole Evans Jones

East Point City Council at-large Ward B: Shean Atkins vs. Jermaine Wright

Gwinnett County:

Mulberry City Council Post 5: Doug Ingram vs. Michele Y. Sims

Henry County:

County Commission District 4: Michael Price vs. Vivian Thomas

