Black Friday 2024: When are metro Atlanta malls open? Are any open on Thanksgiving?

ATLANTA — The holiday shopping season will officially be in full swing as shoppers flock to the stores to take advantage of Black Friday deals.

Once again this year, shoppers won’t be able to get an early start on Thanksgiving with most stores closed on Thursday.

So what time can you start shopping? Here are the hours for malls across north Georgia.

Arbor Place Mall: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Avenue West Cobb: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Calhoun Outlet: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Cumberland Mall: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Gallery at South DeKalb : Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lenox Square: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. North Georgia Premium Outlets: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. North Point Mall: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Perimeter Mall: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mall of Georgia: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Phipps Plaza: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Stonecrest Mall: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sugarloaf Mills: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tanger Outlets Henry: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Town Center at Cobb: Closed Thanksgiving, Open Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

