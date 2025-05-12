E-scooter, e-bike ridership continues to grow in Atlanta, new data shows

ATLANTA — New data from electric scooter company Lime shows that for Atlantans, use of the vehicles continues to grow.

In March, Channel 2 Action News reported that Lime had seen a more than 60% increase in ridership since 2024.

The latest data, from April, shows that trend hasn’t hit the brakes yet and this time, it’s even broken a ridership record.

The e-scooter and e-vehicle company reported there were 183,162 trips taken by Lime riders in March.

Then, riders took 210,657 trips in April, a 14% increase in just a month.

Since January, the company reported more than 600,000 trips have been taken by Lime riders in Atlanta.

Those trips are split between e-scooters with 527,303 trips taken, and 67,124 on e-bikes, according to Lime.

“Micromobility is becoming a core part of how Atlanta moves,” Carol Antúnez, Senior Manager of Government Relations at Lime, said in a statement. “We’re seeing strong, sustained momentum across the board, and we’re proud to partner with the City of Atlanta to expand access to safe and sustainable transportation. We’re deeply grateful to our partners at the city and the community for their collaboration in building a more accessible, equitable, and vibrant city. We’re excited to keep this momentum going, together.”

Year over year, e-bike usage has gone up 105%, the company said.

