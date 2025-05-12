Alleged impaired driver ignores flood warnings, runs off road into ditch in southeast GA

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office says never to ignore the warning signs, because you might just end up in a ditch.

Recently, Candler County deputies said they had to rescue and take a driver to jail.

Officials said the driver ignored flood warnings and ran off the road into a ditch.

CCSO said the ditch was full of floodwater.

After 911 was called, the sheriff’s office said the driver was found to be impaired.

The driver, whose age and identity were not released, was taken to jail.

"Moral of the story? Pay attention to warnings, don’t drive drunk, and use a little common sense. It’ll save you a whole lot of trouble—and a tow bill‚" the sheriff’s office said.

