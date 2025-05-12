GA men among 205 alleged child sex abuse offenders arrested in nationwide crackdown

GEORGIA — Two Georgia men are facing federal charges after a Federal Bureau of Investigation-led operation to crack down on sexual crimes against children.

On Monday, the Department of Justice announced the arrest of 205 alleged child sexual abuse offenders in Operation Restore Justice.

The purpose of the sting was to identify, track and arrest child predators.

According to the DOJ, 115 children were rescued.

“Every child deserves to grow up free from fear and exploitation, and the FBI will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of those who exploit the most vulnerable among us,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Operation Restore Justice proves that no predator is out of reach and no child will be forgotten. By leveraging the strength of all our field offices and our federal, state and local partners, we’re sending a clear message: there is no place to hide for those who prey on children.”

Two men were arrested and federally charged in the Southern District of Georgia.

Michael Alexander James, 44, of Waynesboro, and Martin Lindner, 52, of Augusta, were both charged in newly unsealed federal indictments with one count of possession of child pornography.

“The Department of Justice will never stop fighting to protect victims — especially child victims — and we will not rest until we hunt down, arrest, and prosecute every child predator who preys on the most vulnerable among us,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

The department urges the public to remain vigilant and report suspected exploitation of a child through the FBI’s tipline at 1-800-225-5324, online, or by calling the local FBI field office.

