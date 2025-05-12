Atlanta

Atlanta murder suspect on the run for months now behind bars

Markius Gillepsie Atlanta murder suspect on the run for months now behind bars
ATLANTA — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old man in January has been arrested, Atlanta officials confirm.

According to Atlanta police, 23-year-old Markius Gillespie turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Saturday.

He’s charged with murder, aggravated assault and theft by taking.

APD said the charges stem from a shooting on Jan. 6, along Holderness Street SW.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old who had been shot. He died at the scene. His identity was not released.

