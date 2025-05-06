Atlanta police ask for public’s help with finding murder suspect

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected in a deadly shooting.

Markius Gillepsie, 23, is wanted in connection with a Jan. 6 shooting at 395 Holderness St. SW.

At approximately 2:48 p.m. on Jan. 6, police responded to that address to reports of a shooting.

They found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about Gillepsie’s location to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeATL.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to #738477.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of Gillepsie.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group