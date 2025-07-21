‘Dollywood’ fined after employee injured while repairing River Rampage ride

ATLANTA — Dolly Parton’s “Dollywood” has been fined.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the amusement park on Friday after an employee was hurt while working on a ride.

TOSHA investigated the incident that happened in March.

The worker was adjusting a belt on the Smoky Mountain River Rampage when they were hurt, the report said.

The employee had to be flown to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

TOSHA fined the park $6,400 over the incident.

The report said the ride had pulleys that were not guarded as required.

So far, Dollywood has not made a statement about the incident.

