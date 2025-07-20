Death investigation underway after man’s body found floating near private dock on Lake Lanier

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are trying to determine how a man died Sunday afternoon after his body was found floating on Lake Lanier.

The Forsyth County Fire Department said they were called out to Bamby Road around 2 p.m. after the man was found near a private dock.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the man was swimming around the dock when he went under.

The fire department said they cannot confirm if the man drowned because his death was not witnessed.

DNR said there may have been an electric current in the water around the dock as well.

The man’s body has been turned over to the Forsyth County Coroner’s Office to determine his cause of death.

