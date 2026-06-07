Georgia man pleads guilty after marijuana, meth, guns found in his apartment

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — A Lamar County resident faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty Monday to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Gregory Alexander Twymon, 35, admitted to the charge before U.S. District Judge C Ashley Royal.

Twymon’s plea on June 1 carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, along with three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. There is no parole in the federal system.

His admission stems from his possession of firearms to further his drug-trafficking activities.

Law enforcement executed a lawful search of Twymon’s Barnesville apartment on June 5, 2024. Officers located two safes in his bedroom, two cell phones, cash, digital scales and marijuana.

Inside the safes, officers found approximately 49 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine, 25 homemade methamphetamine pills, a 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number, a .25 ACP pistol, a loaded extended magazine and ammunition.

On June 6, 2024, during transport to another jail facility, Twymon told a detective that the bulk of methamphetamine from a supplier was gone quickly and he kept what he wanted. He initially stated he took the guns to keep them off the streets, but later admitted the firearms were for personal protection and the protection of the methamphetamine.

A review of Twymon’s cell phones provided proof that he was actively purchasing and distributing methamphetamine. The phones also detailed his purchase of the 9mm pistol in January 2024 and contained text messages about repairing the .25 ACP pistol after a cousin damaged it.

U.S. Attorney William R. “Will” Keyes stated that armed drug traffickers will be brought to justice in the Middle District of Ga. Keyes thanked the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and ATF for their assistance in holding Twymon accountable and for their efforts to uphold the law and enhance community safety.

“Armed drug traffickers will be brought to justice in the Middle District of Georgia,” Keyes said. “We thank the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and ATF for helping us hold the defendant accountable and for their ongoing work to uphold the law and make our communities safer for everyone.”

“Criminals must understand that there are serious repercussions for the illegal possession of firearms and that ATF and our law enforcement partners will contribute all necessary time and effort to ensure criminals are brought to justice,” said Robert Davis, ATF Resident Agent in Charge said.

“This conviction reflects the hard work and dedication of our investigators, prosecutors and law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly to hold this offender accountable,” Lamar County Sheriff Brad White said.

The case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice. The ATF and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Julius Jefferson and Tamara Jarrett.

A sentencing date for Twymon will be determined by the Court.

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